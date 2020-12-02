Collin County

Collin County Detention Officer Dies After Contracting COVID-19

Joseph Quillen, Jr., a six-year U.S. Navy veteran, died on Tuesday evening

Collin County Sheriff's Office

A Collin County detention officer has died after contracting COVID-19.

Joseph Quillen, Jr., a six-year U.S. Navy veteran, died on Tuesday evening.

Quillen served as a detention officer in Collin County for 19 years and earned a Master Jailers certification and license, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

"Joseph was that commensurate professional who led by example, who always completed the task at hand, and who absolutely mastered the difficult work of managing inmates in a large jail," Sheriff Jim Skinner said. "His knowledge, professionalism, and devotion to duty inspired all of his colleagues. Joseph was a loving husband and father, and a true friend to all who knew him. He will truly be missed."

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Quillen was a dedicated public servant who was an inspiration to the officers he helped train.

