Collin County Courthouse Closed Monday & Tuesday Due to Electrical Outage

The Collin County Courthouse was closed to the public and all employees Monday and will remain closed Tuesday, due to an electrical outage.

The outage impacted everything from lights to escelators, elevators, fire pumps and water pumps.

The county said employees could enter the building to retrieve any personal items they may need today, but the building is closed for business.

County staff are currently assessing the situation and hope to restore power soon.

County officials plan to release updates on the power outage and when the building will reopen on its Twitter page.

