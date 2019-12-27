Cities Encourage Residents to Recycle Christmas Trees

As people start taking down their Christmas decorations, cities in North Texas are trying to make it easier to recycle your Christmas trees.

You must remove all decorations, garland, and lights from the trees and do not cover it in a plastic bag.

In Frisco, you can place the tree on the curb, about 3 feet from the garbage cart. Go here for more information.

There are two locations where Arlington residents can drop off their Christmas trees. Go here for those details.

In Plano, trees, garlands and wreaths can be recycled until Jan. 2. Go here to see the four drop off locations.

In Grand Prairie, trees will be recycled for two weeks after Christmas. The trees will be recycled into mulch, which is free and available at the landfill to all Grand Prairie residents. Go here for details.