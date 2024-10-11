Christmas in Cowtown ushers in holiday season in Fort Worth

It's Christmas in Cowtown!

The fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Fort Worth is back for its 18th year. For the next three days, more than 27,000 people will head to Will Rogers Memorial Center to get a jump on their holiday shopping.

"We shop for a cause and it's all volunteer ran," Sarah Washington, JLFW president. "We have a team of about 100 women who put on this show and they've been working for over a year planning the decorations, the merchants, and making it just a great shopping experience."

The holiday tradition has raised more than $8,500,000 since its inception to support nonprofits making an impact on the community.

"We focus on kind of basic human needs and women and children particularly but really, our mission is to train women leaders. And so our hope is that we train volunteers. We train really great leaders to go out and serve in the community on other boards and nonprofits throughout the community," Washington said.

More than 250 merchants from across the country pack the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall showcasing everything from home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts, and more. Lots of local vendors take part, too, like Sassy Cups in Carrollton and Aledo-based Millie's Cookies. Repeat customers know to head there first before the cookies are gone for the day.

"It's mindblowing. It's a little overwhelming," said owner Hannah Diamond as she fulfilled a shopper's request for four dozen cookies and watched the line of customers grow.

Christmas in Cowtown at Will Rogers Memorial Center opens from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $15. Tickets are sold online and at the door.