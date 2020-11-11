Fort Worth

Child in Critical Condition After 20 Foot Fall from Fort Worth Apartment

Firefighters said the 5-year-old fell from a three-story window

Metro

A child is in critical condition after falling 20 feet from an apartment complex in Far East Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fire Department units responded to the Landing Apartment Homes, located at 3712 Vaucluse Drive, at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the 5-year-old fell from a three-story window.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Nov 7

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 1 hour ago

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces the Concert Truck Residency

The child was CareFlited to Cook's Children's Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Officials have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding that fall.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us