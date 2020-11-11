Child in Critical Condition After 20 Foot Fall from Fort Worth Apartment

A child is in critical condition after falling 20 feet from an apartment complex in Far East Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fire Department units responded to the Landing Apartment Homes, located at 3712 Vaucluse Drive, at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the 5-year-old fell from a three-story window.

The child was CareFlited to Cook's Children's Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Officials have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding that fall.