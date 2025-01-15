Collin County

Celina ISD bus driver arrested on allegations of inappropriate contact with a student

Celina ISD terminated the employee after learning of the allegations

By NBCDFW Staff

The Celina Police Department was notified Monday by administrators with the Celina ISD of allegations of inappropriate contact between a district employee and a student.

The district terminated the employee after learning of the allegations that the employee had inappropriate contact with the student on a school bus, according to a media release from Celina police.

Timothy Adams was booked into the Collin County Jail on charges of indecency with a child and improper relationship between educator and student, Celina police said.

Timothy Adams
Celina PD
Timothy Adams
Celina police are investigating the incident and no further information was released.

Collin County
