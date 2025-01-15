Celina ISD bus driver arrested on allegations of inappropriate contact with a student

The Celina Police Department was notified Monday by administrators with the Celina ISD of allegations of inappropriate contact between a district employee and a student.

The district terminated the employee after learning of the allegations that the employee had inappropriate contact with the student on a school bus, according to a media release from Celina police.

Timothy Adams was booked into the Collin County Jail on charges of indecency with a child and improper relationship between educator and student, Celina police said.

Celina PD Timothy Adams

Celina police are investigating the incident and no further information was released.

