Cedar Hill police release dashcam video showing chase, shootout with wanted man

Cedar Hill police released dashcam video of a chase Wednesday night that ended with a shootout and a wanted man critically wounded.

Chief of Police Ely Reyes said plainclothes officers with the department's Criminal Investigation Division were looking for a man wanted for two felonies on Wednesday night when he was spotted at about 8:10 p.m. along the 300 block of North Joe Wilson Road.

Reyes said the officers attempted to detain the man but that he was able to get into his vehicle and drive away.

The officers followed the man and were soon joined by marked police cars, which followed the driver through Duncanville and into Dallas. It was there, police said the man exited U.S. Highway 67 at Wheatland Road and then opened the driver's side door and fired at least one shot toward the officers.

In a dashboard camera video released by Reyes on Friday, one officer can be seen returning fire through his windshield. The chase then ends as the man gets out of his car and seems to continue firing at police.

An officer from Cedar Hill and Duncanville both returned fire, striking the man at least once. Police provided first aid, and the man was taken to a hospital. Police said Friday the man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

No police officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Reyes said the man wanted by police had an extensive criminal history that included burglary, armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm. The man was also going to be charged with felony evading with a motor vehicle.

Because the shooting occurred in Dallas, Reyes said the shooting is being investigated by the Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and they will have oversight from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office. Reyes said he also expected an additional charge of aggravated assault on a public servant to be filed in that investigation.

The Cedar Hill and Duncanville police officers involved in the shooting are on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.