Students Compete Nationally as They Master Not Just Flying But Coding Drones

It's one of those sounds we've come to know and learn over the past few years, the buzz of a drone.

Drones have developed from being a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon to be a way to help get jobs done.

"I coded mine so it would work like a controller," said Aiden Kivoighn, a freshman at the Harmony School of Innovation, Dallas.

Students on the various campuses of Harmony School of Innovation are learning not just to fly drones but how to program and code them, so they can fly on their own and accomplish tasks.

It was a complex symphony of both coding and piloting skills to not just accomplish goals but to have skill, precision and comfort with operating the machines.

"We're learning everything from very basic to very advanced," said Mustafa Karabulut a teacher in the program.

Their instructor says the skills they're learning can be applied to many different aspects of computer science and technology, and almost everything.

This is more than just problem-solving and teamwork skills. A lot of the coding work they're doing at the building blocks for how programmers build AI programs

"It can be so dangerous, but it can be so useful as well, we can not hide these types of things from students," said Karabulut.

The students are eating it up, not only learning and succeeding here but taking their skills to show off and compete against other schools.

"My plan is to get a job related to computer science in the IT sector, I'm thinking of doing cybersecurity," said Mustafa Erdogan, a student who competed against other schools around the country in championships.

The students are consistently thinking about how they'll use these skills in the future.

"It's a great opportunity not all schools have that so we're lucky to have a school that has these kinds of opportunities," said Erdogan.

They're realizing they're learning important career skills and having a lot of fun all at once.