Carrollton Shelter Holding Pet Adoption Special for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than adopting a new friend!

Operation Kindness lowered their adoption fee to $14 for dogs over 40 pounds. This promotion will go through this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12.

Operation Kindness will feature new pets in need every day to find your perfect match.

For more information, visit The Operation Kindness website. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

