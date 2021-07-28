Carrollton Police: Teen Dies in Car Crash After Hitting Tree

Carrollton Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy killed when he crashed into a tree along Willowgate Lane.

At about 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, Carrollton Police were called to a crash near the intersection of E. Trinity Mills Road and Willowgate Lane.

According to police, an unidentified teenage boy, whose age was not confirmed, died instantly when he crashed into a tree.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said the area near the crash site was a dark street with no street lamp lighting.