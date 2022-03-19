Carrollton Mega Center Moves to Appointment Only Due to Long Lines

The next time North Texas drivers go to the DMV, they'll have to make an appointment.

Due to excessive wait times from walk-ins, officials with the Carrollton Mega Center announced that they will be moving to an "appointment only" format.

In May 2020, the departments across the state began offering services by appointment, but officials said they noticed an increase in long lines before business hours for customers trying to secure one of the limited same-day appointments.

According to the Carrollton Mega Center, the lines grew so long, they often had to increase beyond the limited number of same-day appointments available.

The new policy will go into effect Monday, Mar. 21, and same-day appointments will no longer be offered.

The department hopes that the new plan will ensure that customers are safe and able to avoid waiting outside without being guaranteed service.

Driver license offices will remain open Monday through Friday during normal operating hours to assist customers with both commercial and non-commercial driver license needs.

Appointments may be booked up to six months in advance for a specific day and time.

To schedule an appointment or check availability at any driver's license office, visit the online appointment scheduler.