Carrie Underwood to headline '24 Cattle Baron's Ball

One of country music's biggest stars has a date in Dallas.

The Cattle Baron's Ball revealed Tuesday night that superstar Carrie Underwood will headline this year's event.

"We have been working on this for a while. As I've told everyone, I am not a good secret keeper. So I am so happy that this secret is about to be out and we're about to raise a lot of money," said co-chair Marjon Henderson.

Underwood will be at Southfork Ranch on Saturday, September 28th as Cattle Baron's celebrates its 51st year as the world's largest single fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

"We have moms, we have people that, that work full time, but they all donate their time on a regular basis to raise as much money as possible for American Cancer Society," said co-chair Lora Farris.

The co-chairs of the ball also announced New Horizons as the theme for 2024.

It's a nod to the future of cancer research in North Texas and a big fundraising goal of $100 million to further that work.