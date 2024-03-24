Dallas Police officers injured after being dragged by car

Dallas Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle was reported running and stationary on the 5500 block of Alpha Road, according to a report from the Dallas Police Department.

While investigating the driver drove off, dragging and injuring the officers, DPD said.

The officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries and released after being treated, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect has not been found.