Two injured after car crashes into North Richland Hills home

North Richland Hills Police responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a home on Sunday morning.
The crash happened in the 7300 block of NE Loop 820 Eastbound Access Road. Police responded to the incident at 10:46 a.m. according to a traffic alert released by North Richland Hills Police Department.
A resident who was inside the house at the time of the crash and the driver of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Preliminary investigations suggest a possible medical event contributed to the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.
