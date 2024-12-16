North Richland Hills

Two injured after car crashes into North Richland Hills home

Police are unsure what caused the crash

By NBCDFW Staff

Side of home in North Richland Hills after a car crashed into it.
NBC 5 News

North Richland Hills Police responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a home on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 7300 block of NE Loop 820 Eastbound Access Road. Police responded to the incident at 10:46 a.m. according to a traffic alert released by North Richland Hills Police Department.

A resident who was inside the house at the time of the crash and the driver of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible medical event contributed to the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

North Richland Hills
