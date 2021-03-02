Fort Worth

Campaign Encourages Fort Worth Residents to #LoveLocal

The monthlong effort encourages support for local businesses and nonprofits

By Deborah Ferguson

Visit Fort Worth hopes monthlong campaign brings a boost to small shops, restaurants and nonprofits hit hard by the pandemic and the winter storms.
Visit Fort Worth launched a new campaign to encourage residents to support local businesses, restaurants and community nonprofits.

It's called #LoveLocal, and the idea is to rally around small shops and restaurants reeling from the pandemic and last week's winter storms.

"When they visit a restaurant, they are really doing for their neighbors. They're really helping each other out, but it goes beyond that. We know Fort Worth has a big heart. So on our website, you can find links to United Way and other charities that can you can give to with your time or money," said Mitch Whitten, vice president of marketing for Visit Fort Worth.

"Tourism is built on the strength of our local community, especially small businesses. We want to remind our fellow residents of the impact they make when sharing their resources with others."

The monthlong #LoveLocal campaign will include social media and advertising on local radio, magazines and websites.

