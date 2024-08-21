Boy, 6, dies after possible drowning in Fort Worth

A child is dead after a possibly drowning at a Fort Worth home Tuesday night.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, six-year-old Andrew Skinner died at the hospital after being rescued from the water.

Tuesday evening, the Fort Worth Fire Department said a child was transported to the hospital in critical condition involving a drowning incident. He later died.

It happened in the 5800 block of Westgate in the Marine Creek Ranch neighborhood.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of death was not listed and police are still investigating.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.