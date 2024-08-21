Fort Worth

Boy, 6, dies after possible drowning in Fort Worth

The incident happened at a home in the Marine Creek Ranch neighborhood

By Sophia Beausoleil

Generic Pool water
NBC 5 News

A child is dead after a possibly drowning at a Fort Worth home Tuesday night.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, six-year-old Andrew Skinner died at the hospital after being rescued from the water.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Tuesday evening, the Fort Worth Fire Department said a child was transported to the hospital in critical condition involving a drowning incident. He later died.

It happened in the 5800 block of Westgate in the Marine Creek Ranch neighborhood.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of death was not listed and police are still investigating.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us