Pizza restaurant changes name to show support during NBA Finals

Boston's Pizza is getting a rebrand for the NBA Finals.

To show its support, the chain is temporarily renaming it's three DFW-based locations to Dallas Pizza during the best-of-seven finals matchup between Dallas and Boston.

"We are proud of our brand, but we love our hometown of Dallas," said Boston's Dallas Pizza President Jeffery Melnick.

Also during finals games, loyalty members can review 50% off a single order of wings. The offer includes all 16 flavors of the bone-in and boneless wings.