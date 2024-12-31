Dallas firefighters are removing a body found floating in White Rock Lake Tuesday.

Dallas police were called to the White Rock Lake Dog Park on the north side of the lake just before 3 p.m.

Swift water teams with Dallas Fire-Rescue are working to remove the body so that it can be turned over to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office and identified.

Officials have not shared any other details about the body, including gender or whether the body appears to be an adult or a child.

Meanwhile, the search for Clara Robinson continued Tuesday for the eighth day. The 8-year-old girl was believed to have been swept away after her family's car hydroplaned off U.S. Highway 75 and into Post Oak Creek in Sherman on Christmas Eve morning.

