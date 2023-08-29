Body found under bridge in Garland, foul play suspected

A man was found deceased under a bridge overpass at Duck Creek Drive and East Oates Road on Aug. 24.

Garland Police responded to a call about a passed-out man under a bridge at proximity 1 p.m., upon arrival officers discovered the man was dead, according to the police report.

Genovevo Gonzalez, 57, had injuries consistent with a fall, but police are trying to determine if the fall was intentional or accidental.

This investigation is ongoing.

Garland Police encourage anyone who may have seen Gonzalez walking the area around 1 p.m. or anyone who knows anything about the case to call the anonymous tip line at 972-272-8477.