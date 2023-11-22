Big 12 tags in WWE as collaboration partner for football title game at AT&T Stadium

Brett Yormark has tagged in a new partner to add even more flair and entertainment to next month’s Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, has informed The Dallas Morning News that it will collaborate with the Big 12 Conference ahead of and during the game on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Arlington.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” Yormark, the Big 12′s commissioner, said in a statement.

“With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Making moves in the entertainment space has been a hallmark of the Big 12 in the Yormark era, which began in 2022.

The former chief operating officer of Roc Nation has also brought in the services of nine-time Billboard Music Award winner and three-time Grammy winner Nelly to perform at halftime of the conference title game.

Head to The Dallas Morning News to read the full story.