Bag check issues causing lengthy delays at Dallas Love Field Airport

Customers are encouraged to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departures as wait times continue to increase

By Hannah Jones

Travelers are experiencing delays at Dallas Love Field Airport due to issues with the bag check process.

According to Dallas Love Field officials, the airport’s baggage belt began experiencing issues on Thursday morning, which slowed down the process of checking luggage.

Employees at Dallas Love Field use an airport-controlled and maintained baggage intake system that allows all checked bags to be screened by TSA, airport officials said.

Love Field officials said the mechanical issue was resolved before 9 a.m., but customers traveling from Love Field, especially those checking luggage, were encouraged to arrive about two hours early.

However, by 10 a.m., airport officials began encouraging passengers to arrive three hours before their flights. Though baggage screening machines were operating at full capacity, the high volume of passengers checking luggage continued to cause congestion at airport check-in, officials said.

According to officials, teams at Love Field are working to process customers and their baggage as quickly as possible.

