Baby found dead inside dumpster in Fort Worth, investigation underway

Police are actively searching for answers after an infant's lifeless body was discovered inside a dumpster in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The small baby was found in a dumpster in the 4700 block of Norma Street, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Due to their active investigation, the police department said they could not release any further details at this time. There is no word on the baby's identity or how the child's body was located.

Authorities also told NBC 5 that the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of the baby's death.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back with NBC 5 for more updates.