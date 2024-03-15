Baby boom at Fort Worth Zoo leads to record-breaking spring break crowds

The Fort Worth Zoo smashed its old attendance record this spring break and they attribute their success to ‘a surplus of baby animals born within the last three months.’

The previous single-day attendance record of 26,370 people in 2013 was broken on Wednesday with 26,433 guests visiting the park, according to the Fort Worth Zoo.

The zoo management said the summer 2023 opening of its state-of-the-art big cat habitat called Predators of Asia & Africa and the half-price Wednesday admission discount are also factors that brought the large crowd to the zoo.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to the Fort Worth Zoo, spring break is traditionally the busiest week of the year for guests.

One of the main reasons the zoo says it continues to rank among the best in the nation is the Fort Worth community's unwavering loyalty.

“We are, once again, grateful to the families in North Texas for their support,” said Michael Fouraker, the Fort Worth Zoo executive director.

Regular admission fees to the Fort Worth Zoo are $20 for adults, $16 for children (ages 3 to 12), FREE for toddlers under 2, and $16 for seniors. Admission is always half-price on Wednesdays.

The zoo is open 365 days a year.