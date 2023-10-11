As Americans return home from Israel, national security expert weighs in on US role in conflict

Roy Burdett had struggled to sleep for four nights, imagining when his daughter Kendalyn was safely back home.

"We're just going to try to process this; take it one step at a time," said Burdett.

Wednesday morning brought relief as Kendalyn and a group of students, alumni, and staff from Dallas Baptist University landed at DFW on an Emirates flight from Dubai, days after struggling to find their way out of war-torn Israel after fighting broke out amid their visit to the Holy Land.

"I'm grateful to be back, and I'm really grateful to all of our friends in Israel who are still over there. They were so kind and generous to us," said Kendalyn.

As Americans in Israel rush to get home, the U.S. is pledging its support.

"Even though the Middle East doesn't impact the world that much economically, from a stability standpoint, it is the powder keg that influences everything," said Chairman of the Clements Center for National Security George Seay.

Seay, who's also the Chairman of the Texas-Israel Alliance, said that priorities should include ensuring the conflict doesn't spread beyond freeing Americans presumed held hostage by Hamas, priorities should consist of making sure the conflict doesn't apply.

"A lot of people are worried about a global war emanating out of this conflict and the Ukrainian-Russian conflict and a possible Chinese-Taiwanese conflict. So America, to preserve the Pact Americana, to preserve the peace around the world that we've preserved as the world's policemen since World War II, it's going to take a lot of effort, a lot of careful, skillful diplomacy, and also a lot of hard power," said Seay.

Whether it involves direct military involvement remains to be seen.

"I think this time around, us moving two aircraft carriers right into the general vicinity that if Hezbollah engages, I wouldn't be shocked to see U.S. military action to come alongside Israel and help them at that point. And that gets really dangerous," he said.

For those grateful to be back home tonight, the focus turns to safety for those left behind as Americans are counted among the dead, and the number of Israelis and Palestinians killed continues to climb.

The State Department raised the travel advisory for Israel and the West Bank to level three, urging people to "reconsider travel" to the region.