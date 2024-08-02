Artisan Center Theater puts on final production, ‘Anastasia', this weekend

The auditorium at Birdville High School in North Richland Hills was a buzz of activity, as young actors rehearsed 'Anastasia' for their final production with the Artisan Center Theater.

"Everybody in places," Director and Choreographer Cameron Byerly said clapping. "As soon as you hear that music, go!"

The show is what Byerly called an 'intensive' because there was a 3-week timeframe to get the set built, the stage blocked, the lights set, and the actors up to speed with lines, choreography and music.

"It's crazy," Byerly said. "I don't know how we got the show where it is right now, but it's happened, so we're here!"

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Here...at the end of the road for the Artisan Center Theater. After a 21-year run, the theater is closing. Financial and personal hardships led to the theater being locked out of its space in March. After this show, the show can't go on anymore.

"I am not looking forward to the Sunday performance," Artisan Center Theater Co-Founder and President Richard Blair said, his eyes wet with tears. "Community theater offers something you can't find anywhere else, and I think it's a tragedy were losing so many of them."

'Anastasia' will be the Artisan Center Theater's last show.

"I know it's really emotional for a lot of these kids," Byerly said. "Cause some of them have been here since they were like three or four."

"It's kinda sad; well, really sad," 12-year-old Trinity McCallum said. She started with the theater when she was 3 years old. "I love how we're all just connected and were all a big community, a big family."

"You and I will meet and go our separate ways, but the bonds they will form here will last a lifetime," Blair said wiping away a tear as he looked away. "And that is what I'm going to miss more than anything."

The Artisan Center Theater production of 'Anastasia' opens Friday night and runs through Sunday. For tickets, click here.