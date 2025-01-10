Fort Worth

Man in critical condition after firing gun, shooting at Fort Worth police

Police say the man was armed and fired on police before he was shot by officers Thursday

By Frank Heinz

A man is in critical condition after Fort Worth police say officers shot him after he shot at them Thursday night.

Fort Worth police said officers were called to a domestic disturbance at about 6:30 p.m., where a man was said to be intoxicated and firing a gun inside a home on Seafield Lane.

When officers arrived, they attempted to call out to the man from outside the home and then heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

Moments later, a person came out of the home and shot at the officers. The officers returned fire, hitting the man at least once.

Fort Worth police said the man was immediately given first aid by the Tactical Medical Unit and MedStar staff before being taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition. No further information about his identity or injury has been confirmed.

Police said no other injuries were reported during the incident.

An investigation into the call and shooting is ongoing.

