On Thursday, Arlington police will show a video of a police shooting at a payday loan business where several victims had been tied up during an attempted armed robbery on Jan. 10.

Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones will show the video on Thursday afternoon, which is expected to include edited clips from surveillance cameras and the officers' body-worn and dashboard cameras.

The news conference is expected to start at about 1 p.m. and can be seen in the video player at the top of this page.

Arlington police Lt. Courtney White said during a press briefing earlier this month that a passerby called 911 after seeing two men who appeared to be armed entering the CashMax Title and Loan on the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway.

White said officers arrived and covered the exits. Two officers at the back door said a man ran out the back door and was followed by another man who was armed and started firing. The officers returned fire, and the man retreated and tried to go out the front door, where he was taken into custody without any other shooting.

After the gunfire ended, police said several people who worked at the business tried to leave by the back door, and officers reported that their hands and legs had been bound with tape.

None of the employees had been injured, and no one was hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

Police identified the man taken into custody as 37-year-old Kelvin Bivens and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated robbery. White said investigators later learned Bivens had an aggravated robbery warrant out of Louisiana.

The man who ran from the business has not been publicly identified and is at large. Police revealed no information about the man but said they were actively following up on leads.

White credited the citizen who called 911 to report something suspicious and encouraged others to do the same if they saw anything alarming or unusual.

"If you see anything going on … we want to tell the public if you see things like this, even if you're unsure, it does not hurt; we want you to call 911 so that we can respond and make that everyone is safe," White said.

Police said Thursday the criminal and administrative investigations into the incident are ongoing.