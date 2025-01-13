Man at large after armed robbery shootout where victims were bound

Arlington police are searching for a person who ran from an armed robbery on Friday where several victims had been bound and where police say officers and another suspect traded gunfire.

Lt. Courtney White, with the Arlington Police Department, said in a press briefing on Monday morning that at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, a passerby called 911 after seeing two men who were possibly armed entering a title loan business on the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway.

White said officers arrived and covered the exits. Two officers at the back door said a man ran out the back door and was followed by another man who was armed and started firing. The officers returned fire, and the man retreated and tried to go out the front door, where he was taken into custody without any other shooting.

After the gunfire ended, police said several people who worked at the business tried to leave by the back door, and officers reported that their hands and legs had been bound with tape.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

None of the employees had been injured, and no one was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Police identified the man taken into custody as 37-year-old Kelvin Bivens and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated robbery. White said investigators later learned Bivens had an aggravated robbery warrant out of Louisiana.

The man who ran from the business has not been publicly identified and is at large. Police revealed no information about the man but said they were actively following up on leads.

Arlington police said an internal investigation into whether the officers followed policies and procedures is underway and is standard procedure anytime an officer fires their weapon. The department's homicide unit is also investigating to determine if any criminal offenses were committed.

The department has not identified the officers who fired their weapons but did say they were both on administrative leave, were men, and had 2 and 3 years with the department.

White said the department would later release edited video from the officers' body and dash cameras.

White credited the citizen who called 911 to report something suspicious and encouraged others to do the same if they saw anything alarming or unusual.

"If you see anything going on … we want to tell the public if you see things like this, even if you're unsure, it does not hurt; we want you to call 911 so that we can respond and make that everyone is safe," White said.