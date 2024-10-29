Arlington nuns dismissed from Catholic order amid feud with Fort Worth bishop

In a new chapter of a two-year dispute, the Vatican-appointed leadership of the Fort Worth diocese has dismissed a group of Arlington-based Carmelite nuns from their religious order, effectively classifying them as Catholic laypeople.

The statement, published on the diocese's website, indicates that while the nuns haven’t been ex-communicated, their return to religious life requires formal repentance.

The rift between the nuns and Bishop Michael Olson began in 2023 when Olson accused the monastery head of violating her vow of chastity with a priest.

This led to a lawsuit from the monastery’s reverend mother and her family, who allege that Olson invaded their privacy and exceeded his authority in handling the matter.

The nuns’ attorney has not responded to requests for comment. While the bishop has clarified his stance, the nuns' future remains unresolved.

Read the entire statement here: