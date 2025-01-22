In preparation for its grand opening on March 25, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation in Arlington announced it will host an on-site job fair Saturday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 2.

“As we gear up for the National Medal of Honor Museum’s Grand Opening, we are looking for individuals who share our commitment to America’s heroes,” said National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation President and CEO Chris Cassidy.

The fair will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Museum Preview Center at 1717 East Randol Mill Road in Arlington beginning Saturday, Feb. 1.

The museum listed various technical and operational roles available, including tour ambassadors, admissions and coordinators. While walk-in interviews are available, the foundation encourages applicants to apply online to secure a scheduled interview slot.

“This is more than just a job — it’s an opportunity to be part of something meaningful by ensuring the stories of Medal of Honor recipients are preserved and celebrated for generations to come," Cassidy said.

Interested applicants can view a full list of available roles and apply online on the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's website.