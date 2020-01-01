Arlington

Arlington Man Found Shot Multiple Times an Hour Into New Year

Motive in early-morning shooting not yet confirmed by investigators

By Frank Heinz

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

Arlington Police Department patrol car, (file photo).

" data-ellipsis="false">

Just over an hour into the new year, Arlington homicide detectives were handed their first case of 2020.

Police were called at about 1 a.m. to The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments on Streambed Court, near Brown Boulevard and Texas 360, and arrived to find a man in his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

While the motive in the shooting has not yet been confirmed, investigators said the 29-year-old man may have been involved in a "high-risk activity." The victim's identity will be released once his family has been notified of his death.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas tornado 38 mins ago

City of Dallas Announces Final Pickup for Tornado-Related Debris

Dallas 3 hours ago

Man Says ‘Ongoing Issues’ Led to Shooting Driver Who Was Found in SUV

Meanwhile, Arlington police said investigators are canvassing the area in search of witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Investigator Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS. Report # 2020-00010121

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonHomicide
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us