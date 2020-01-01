Arlington Man Found Shot Multiple Times an Hour Into New Year

Just over an hour into the new year, Arlington homicide detectives were handed their first case of 2020.

Police were called at about 1 a.m. to The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments on Streambed Court, near Brown Boulevard and Texas 360, and arrived to find a man in his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

While the motive in the shooting has not yet been confirmed, investigators said the 29-year-old man may have been involved in a "high-risk activity." The victim's identity will be released once his family has been notified of his death.

Meanwhile, Arlington police said investigators are canvassing the area in search of witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Investigator Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS. Report # 2020-00010121