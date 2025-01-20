Arlington man travels to Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration

Chaplain Richmond Stoglin of Arlington accomplished many things in his life.

He was a Navy chaplain for 28 years. He is the first Black American ordained to the Sacred Order of Priests of the Anglican Diocese of Fort Worth.

Now he added another first to his list going as an invited guest to the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

“This will be my first inauguration, although I've worked for five presidents while I was in uniform in the United States sea services as a chaplain, but this will be my first time as a civilian going to an inauguration,” Stoglin said.

Stoglin also had invitations to several other high-profile events.

“I will also be visiting the Heritage Foundation,” Stoglin said. “I will also be attending the inauguration ceremonies. I will be attending two balls. One will be the Texas Black Tie and Boot. One of the most well attended of the 11 balls during the inauguration weekend.”

Stoglin is president of the Frederick Douglass Republicans of Tarrant County. He served as a delegate to the 2024 National Republican Convention. He said now being a part of this moment will likely be emotional for him.

“I don't know if I'm going to shout,” Stoglin said. “I don't know if I'm going to scream. I don't know. I know the Marine Corps, of which I've been attached to as a chaplain for 23 years they'll be there. I'll probably doing a lot of Semper Fi hoorahs, probably singing the Marine Hymn quietly, or maybe loudly.”

While Stoglin and others are enjoying the pomp and circumstance a lot will be happening behind the scenes with security. The past attempts on Trump's life heighten the threat level.

“I don't have any thoughts about the security,” Stoglin said. “Yes, will there be security, as there should be.”

Stoglin said the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States is a proud moment for him to witness.

Although he knows in a democracy not everyone voted for Trump, he's hoping everyone can agree on this.

“We are Americans,” Stoglin said. “If I can say anything to anybody who's listening, whether they agree or disagree with this oncoming administration, we are Americans.”

He added, “we have our disagreements, but my challenge is for us all to pull together and work together for the greater good of this country.”