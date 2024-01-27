Argument leads to shooting at Dallas apartment complex, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting after a dispute between two people led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas overnight.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 3500 block of St. Francis.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and there is no word on their condition.

Dallas Police said their preliminary investigation determined that the suspect and the victim were arguing when the gunman shot the other person in the leg.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The police department has not shared any details about the suspect's description.