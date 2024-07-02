North Texas investigators solve 23-year-old ‘Angel Baby Doe' cold case, mother charged

Investigators have solved a decades-old cold case involving the death of “Angel Baby Doe,” a newborn whose body was found on the side of a road near Fort Worth in 2001, authorities said.

The baby girl’s body was found in Johnson County between the towns of Alvarado and Burleson in November 2001.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the infant was likely born alive and outside of a medical facility and had recently died when she was abandoned on the side of Briar Oaks Road.

Deputies said a male resident was picking up cans along the street when he found the dead newborn wrapped up in a jacket with her umbilical cord still attached. After Johnson County deputies responded to the scene, they determined the infant was a baby girl, and because her identity was unknown, she was named "Angel Baby Doe."

The sheriff's office stated that, due to the circumstances surrounding the child's death, investigators concluded that her death was a result of foul play.

In June 2021, 20 years after Angel Baby Doe's death, Johnson County investigators submitted forensic evidence to Othram in The Woodlands, Texas, in hopes of identifying the child with advanced DNA testing.

"Othram scientists successfully developed a DNA profile for the infant and then used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the child," the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Othram’s in-house forensic genetic genealogy team then used this profile to conduct extensive genetic genealogy research, ultimately providing new investigative leads to law enforcement."

Authorities announced that after 23 years of tireless work, they located the biological mother of the abandoned infant, who was identified as Shelby Stotts.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office Shelby Stotts is charged with second-degree manslaughter after investigators said she abandoned her newborn baby girl on the side of a road in Johnson County sometime during November 2001.

According to the indictment, Stotts recklessly left her newborn daughter on the side of the road unattended. Because Stotts failed to get medical care after giving birth and did not clamp the baby's umbilical cord, the child bled to death, officials said.

Stotts has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the death of Angel Baby Doe and will be prosecuted under the laws that were in effect at the time of the offense, according to Johnson County deputies.

She was booked at the Johnson County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge, and her bond is $100,000.