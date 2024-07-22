American Red Cross in need of blood and platelet donors

The American Red Cross is asking North Texans to donate blood and platelets to keep the blood supply in stock.

Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed to help hospitals stay stocked through August, according to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is asking donors to set up a time to give blood or platelets by visiting their website RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities will be held on Aug.1 through Aug.15.

The Red Cross will give a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email as a thanks to those who donate through August. Click here for details.

Qualifications to donate require a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The organization is also asking for volunteers to serve as blood donor ambassadors at Red Cross blood drives.

Upcoming dates in August for North Texas cities are as follows:

ALLEN

8/7/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cottonwood Creek Church, 1015 Sam Rayburn Tollway

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn - Allen Conference Center, 705 Central Expwy S.

AUBREY

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ArrowBrooke Community, 1601 ArrowBrooke Ave.

BURLESON

8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., NorthPointe Church, 2450 SW Wilshire Blvd.

8/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burleson Recreation Center B R i C k, 550 NW Summercrest Blvd.

CANTON

8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Therese Catholic Church, 885 1st Monday Ln.

CARROLLTON

8/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carrollton Regional Medical Center, 4343 N. Josey Ln.

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hebron & Josey Library, 4220 N Josey Ln.

DALLAS

8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Dr.

8/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Dr.

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Dr.

8/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Foundry Commercial, 8144 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 120

DUNCANVILLE

8/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.

FORT WORTH

8/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross FTW Office, 6000 Western Pl. #6000, Ste 100

8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross FTW Office, 6000 Western Pl. #6000, Ste 100

8/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Fort Worth Stake, 2520 8th Ave.

8/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Northpark YMCA - YMCA of Fort Worth, 9100 N. Beach St.

FRISCO

8/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 11000 Eldorado Parkway

8/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frisco Family YMCA, 3415 W Main St.

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Invited - Stonebriar Country Club, 5050 Country Club Dr.

GRAPEVINE

8/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Gaylord Texan Convention Center, 1501 Gaylord Trl.

8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Gaylord Texan Convention Center, 1501 Gaylord Trl.

8/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., IB Roof Systems, 506 E Dallas Rd.

8/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gaylord Texan Convention Center, 1501 Gaylord Trl.

LEWISVILLE

8/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Medical City Lewisville, 475 Elm St.

MCKINNEY

8/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Springhill Suites McKinney, 2660 S. Central Expressway

PLANO

8/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Plano Family YMCA, 3300 McDermott Rd.

8/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Legacy Tower, 7250 Dallas Pkwy.

PROSPER

8/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Prosper, 970 North Coit Rd.

8/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Atmos Energy, 471 Industry Way

ROCKWALL

8/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lowe's Rockwall, 851 N. Steger Town Dr.

ROWLETT

8/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chick-fil-A Hwy 66 and Dalrock Rd, 8500 Lakeview Pkwy.

SOUTHLAKE

8/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Timarron Country Club, 1400 Byron Nelson Pkwy.

8/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timarron OA, 1240 Bent Creek Dr.

TERRELL

8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nucor Building Systems, 600 Apache Trl.

TYLER

8/2/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross serving East Texas -Tyler, 320 East Rieck Rd.

8/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Texas African American Museum, 309 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

WAXAHACHIE

8/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints- Waxahachie, 2418 Brown St.

WEATHERFORD

8/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lowe's Weatherford, 118 E. Interstate 20

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Weatherford Library, 1014 Charles St.

WYLIE