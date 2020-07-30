American Airlines Extending Offer to Waive Change Fees

American Airlines is extending its offer to waive change fees for customers booking tickets for any new travel purchased by Sept. 8.
Fort Worth-based AA says this offer applies to tickets that meet the following criteria:
- Any first, business, premium economy or main cabin ticket purchased on or before June 30
- All AAdvantage award tickets
- Customers are allowed to change their departure and destination cities
- Travel must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021
American currently has a change fee waiver in place for all tickets for travel through Sept. 30.
Additional updates can be found on the American Airlines website.