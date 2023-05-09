Video Captures Allen Mall Worker Leading Customers to Safety Amid Gunfire Nearby

Hundreds of people scrambled Saturday afternoon at the Allen Premium Outlets after shots rang out. Employees were forced to step up to help customers find a safe spot to barricade, including teenage part-time workers.

Kiera Mojica is 16 years old and works at Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express located at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Mojia’s stepfather and owner of the Fatburger Allen franchise, Alf Gonzalez, shared surveillance video from Saturday with NBC 5.

"So, in that video, you see me getting people out of the Fatburger and calling everyone to head out into the back where we believe, as a collective all the employees, was going to be the safest place for everyone to be and hide," Mojica said.

Mojica said she had no prior training and while she sensed danger, did not understand the magnitude of the event until much later.

"It's more of a blur, but I do remember hearing something that alarmed us," Mojica said. "I was not given any instructions, actually. Moments before that happened, I was trying to find out where we were going to go. I was determining if I should hide myself. But then I saw that there were more people coming in."

The manager on duty called Gonzalez to alert him of the shooting.

"I was there all morning and left around 1:30 p.m. to go tend to my other store," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he could hear people screaming in the background. Shortly after, he called his stepdaughter.

"I had Kiera on the phone the entire time just talking to her," Gonzalez said. "She was very brave, and she was very calm and collected. And I was just so happy that I had her on the phone the entire time."

Mojica and her coworkers helped lead at least a dozen people to safety.

"Me and a couple of employees go, and we hide in the storage room with the bunch of other people," Mojica said. "It's a really small storage room. And during that, everyone turns off the lights. Everyone starts crying, calling people. That was our moment of 'We got to find help. We need to do something.'"

She would eventually reunite with her parents.

"When she came out, you know, first thing she told me was I need a hug. And, you know, of course, I gave her a hug and she broke down crying and I cried," Gonzalez said.

Although physically OK, Mojica said she is struggling.

“I'm still a little shaken up by it," Mojica said. "It's been a trouble for me to go thinking about going back to school or leaving the house. So, I have it's just it's just a lot of thoughts going through my head constantly about what happened."

And while Mojica had no prior training for an active shooter situation at work, she said that will soon change.

"I do know that we were planning on doing some training in the future just because of this," Mojica said.

Gonzalez said he is still shocked at how close the shooter was to his restaurant.

"When that picture came out of where the assailant was taken down, and I see that I was in front of my restaurant, and that hit close to home, how close he got to my employee, to my daughter, to all those customers," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is proud of his daughter and thankful for the officer who took down the shooter.

"That is an ultimate hero and has my love, admiration and gratitude for life," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is still unclear when he will be able to return to his business to clean or reopen.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.