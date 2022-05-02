PHOTOS: ‘Adam's Corner' at Dallas VA's Fisher House Expands Published 35 mins ago • Updated 25 mins ago DFW VetNet volunteers set up a new Adam’s Corner in the family room. A computer was added and a table and chairs for the children to play or color. 13 photos 1/13 Adam’s Corner once occupied a small corner of the dining room at the Fisher House in Dallas. 2/13 Adam’s Corner moved to a new area in the family room at the Fisher House in Dallas. 3/13 The area was converted into a space for kids to play and read. 4/13 DFW VetNet volunteers also assembled a table and chair for kids in the space. 5/13 DFW VetNet volunteers assembled a new computer desk for the space. 6/13 DFW VetNet volunteers assembled a new computer desk for the space. 7/13 DFW VetNet volunteers also assembled a table and chair for kids in the space. 8/13 DFW VetNet volunteers assembled a new computer desk for the space. 9/13 DFW VetNet volunteers assembled a new computer desk for the space. 10/13 DFW VetNet volunteers set up a new Adam’s Corner in the family room. A computer was added and a table and chairs for the children to play or color. 11/13 DFW VetNet volunteers set up a new Adam’s Corner in the family room. A computer was added and a table and chairs for the children to play or color. 12/13 “Adam’s Corner” is named after Cpl. Adam Garcia who died while serving in Iraq back in 2006. Adam was 20 years old at the time. His mother, Cynthia, is an assignment editor for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39. 13/13 Since 2019 there have been eight Adam’s Corners opened at Fisher Houses across the country. Seven more, delayed by the pandemic, are planned in the coming year. This article tagged under: fisher houseDallas VA Medical Centeradam's cornerdfw vetnet More Photo Galleries Texas Bluebonnets in Bloom 2022, Gallery II Coachella in Pictures: Weekend 1, Day 1 Your Hail Photos – April 12 & 13, 2022 Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting