Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville

By Frank Heinz

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ, NBC 5 News

Aaron Dean, booking photo, over the Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Texas.

Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held at the Byrd Unit where he's undergoing "diagnostics."

TDCJ officials confirmed Dean has not yet received a permanent housing assignment and his new mug shot is not yet available.

A Tarrant County jury ordered Dean to spend 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison after he fatally shot Jefferson while investigating a non-emergency call at her home on Oct. 12, 2019.

The case sparked national outrage as evidence of another instance of police violence toward the Black community, this time involving an innocent woman who was within her rights to have a gun in her possession when she was confronted and shot by a white police officer without warning.

