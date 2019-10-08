A Look Inside Dallas’ Juanita Craft House

Former Dallas City Council member Juanita Craft was a Dallas civil rights pioneer. She died in 1985 and the South Dallas house where she entertained kids and fellow activists since 1950 was being turned into a museum when a pipe burst last year. It caused extensive damage to the structure on Warren Avenue. The price of restoration and completing the museum is $1 million. Tuesday, the city of Dallas received a $500,000 federal grant to help. The city already had $250,000 set aside for the job. NBC 5 had a tour of the house and spoke with one of the so called “Craft Kids,” who received inspiration from Juanita Craft, former Dallas City Council member Diane Ragsdale.

Juanita Craft in a city of Dallas photo.
The pipe that burst and caused water damage went to this sprinkler.
