Woman Indicted for Sending Mail Bomb to Gov. Abbott, Which He Opened - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Woman Indicted for Sending Mail Bomb to Gov. Abbott, Which He Opened

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Indicted for Sending Mail Bomb to Gov. Abbott, Which He Opened
    KPRC
    Julia Poff

    A South Texas woman has been indicted for sending a mail bomb to Governor Greg Abbott that he opened.

    Julia Poff, 46, from Waller County has been indicted on six counts - for mailing explosives to Abbott, former President Barack Obama and the commissioner of the social security administration, Carolyn Colvin in October of 2016.

    According to court documents, Abbott opened the package, but it did not explode.

    The documents say it could have caused severe burns and death.

    Poff has pleaded not guilty.

    She will remain in custody until her trial, which is scheduled for January.

    Published 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices