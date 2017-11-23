A South Texas woman has been indicted for sending a mail bomb to Governor Greg Abbott that he opened.



Julia Poff, 46, from Waller County has been indicted on six counts - for mailing explosives to Abbott, former President Barack Obama and the commissioner of the social security administration, Carolyn Colvin in October of 2016.



According to court documents, Abbott opened the package, but it did not explode.



The documents say it could have caused severe burns and death.



Poff has pleaded not guilty.



She will remain in custody until her trial, which is scheduled for January.