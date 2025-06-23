In the wake of Saturday’s U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, many Americans are facing the uncertainty of what will happen next in the conflict.

Here in North Texas, some in the Iranian-American community say they hope the attacks could lead to lasting change in their home country.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The U.S. is bracing for possible reprisals a day after bombing three targets inside Iran – an operation American military officials said “devastated” the country’s nuclear program.

“When this President speaks, the world should listen,” said US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. “And the U.S. military, we can back it up.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Sunday NBC News reported Iran has vowed to respond and “reserves all options.”

Iran launched multiple missile strikes against Israel on Sunday. In a statement Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says American bases in the region are “points of vulnerability.”

And NBC News reported before Saturday’s strikes, Iran told President Trump it would activate sleeper-cell terror operations inside the U.S. if attacked.

“The United States does not seek war, but let me be clear: we will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners or our interests are threatened,” said Hegseth.

Thousands of Iranian-Americans living in North Texas are following the conflict from afar, many feeling concern for their loved ones still living in Iran.

“We are worried here for people because the internet is shut down right now and it’s hard to get in touch with people, the price of goods has gone up in the past week,” said Homeira Hesami, Chairwoman of the Iranian American Community of North Texas.

But despite the immediate threats posed by the strikes, some Iranians in the Metroplex said they hoped the U.S. attack would lead to a change in the Iranian regime, pushing for an opposition government that would foster free speech and religion and improve human rights.

“No war, no appeasement, third option,” said Hesami. “And third option is relying on the Iranian people to bring about change.”

On Sunday morning the U.S. Defense Secretary said Saturday’s attacks were solely aimed at disabling Iran’s nuclear program, not a change in the country’s government.

But hours later, President Trump posted a statement online saying if the current government “is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn’t there be a regime change?”

“The Iranian people want regime change,” said Hesami. “Because they know as long as the regime is in power, these issues are not going to be resolved.”