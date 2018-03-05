Woman Charged With Murder After Fatal Motel 6 Robbery, Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Charged With Murder After Fatal Motel 6 Robbery, Shooting

    A 24-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Fort Worth Motel 6 Saturday.

    Police said Cassandra Guzman Garcia was one of several people who entered a room at the motel on the 900 block of Northside Drive at about 8 a.m. and began robbing the people inside.

    During the robbery, one of the robbery victims was shot and killed.

    On Monday, police announced that Garcia had been arrested and charged with capital murder. If found guilty, capital murder automatically carries with it either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

    Police said the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

