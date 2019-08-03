Texas Airport Tests Driverless Electric Passenger Shuttle - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Airport Tests Driverless Electric Passenger Shuttle

    A Texas airport has begun testing a driverless shuttle outfitted with cameras and sensors to ensure passengers are transported safely and without the danger of being hit.

    Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday announced the electric autonomous vehicle called Easy Mile EZ10 will be tested for six months in an environmental and people-moving project. An airport attendant is present to help travelers and for safety purposes.

    The shuttle, with seating for six and room for other passengers to stand, has a pre-programmed route between the Barbara Jordan Terminal and the rental car/ground transportation sites. The shuttle, operating on the upper level of Garage 1, complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and has wheelchair accessibility.

    Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says it's another mobility option for travelers.

