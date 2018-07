A water main break is causing water to gush onto a busy street in Dallas. Police say the break happened at about 2 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, between North Hall Street and Lemmon Ave. (Published 2 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A water main break is causing water to gush onto a busy street in Dallas.

Police say the break happened at about 2 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, between North Hall Street and Lemmon Ave.

There's no word on what caused the break.



Breaking Floating Restaurant on Fire in Tarrant County

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.