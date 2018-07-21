Vintage Plane Crashes in Burnet, Texas

A vintage World War II plane with 14 people on board crashed and burned during takeoff Saturday morning in Burnet, Texas. (Published 3 hours ago)

A vintage World War II plane with 14 people on board crashed and burned during takeoff Saturday morning in Burnet, Texas.

Authorities say all 14 people managed to get out of the plane. One person did suffer significant burn injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. Seven other passengers suffered minor injuries.

FAA officials say the pilot of the twin-engine "Bluebonnet Belle" veered to the left side of the runway during takeoff before it hit the ground and caught fire.

The plane was heading for an air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

No word what caused the plane to crash.