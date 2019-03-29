UTA Student Robbed at Gunpoint - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

UTA Student Robbed at Gunpoint

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    UTA Student Robbed at Gunpoint
    NBC10

    A UTA student was robbed at gunpoint at the Centennial Court Apartments late Thursday night.

    UTA Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery at 800 Bering Drive around 11:15 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

    A UTA student was approached by two other males in a dark SUV, possibly a Honda. The passenger of the vehicle showed a black handgun and told the victim to hand over cash and his cellphone.

    The two men then fled onto Mitchell Street. The student was reportedly not injured.

    Top Sports: Purdue-Tennessee Nail-Biter Ends in 99-94 Game

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Purdue-Tennessee Nail-Biter Ends in 99-94 Game
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    UTA police said there was no known threat to the UTA campus, but are increasing patrols in the area.

    Police are asking for the public's help with any information about the incident and to call UTA Police at 817-272-3381.

    Police are also suggesting that students enrolled in evening classes to walk in groups or call UTA Police for a personal security escort.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices