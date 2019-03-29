UTA Student Robbed at Gunpoint

A UTA student was robbed at gunpoint at the Centennial Court Apartments late Thursday night.

UTA Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery at 800 Bering Drive around 11:15 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

A UTA student was approached by two other males in a dark SUV, possibly a Honda. The passenger of the vehicle showed a black handgun and told the victim to hand over cash and his cellphone.

The two men then fled onto Mitchell Street. The student was reportedly not injured.

UTA police said there was no known threat to the UTA campus, but are increasing patrols in the area.

Police are asking for the public's help with any information about the incident and to call UTA Police at 817-272-3381.

Police are also suggesting that students enrolled in evening classes to walk in groups or call UTA Police for a personal security escort.