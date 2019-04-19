The U.S. Postal Service is holding a number of passport fairs through the end of the month to make sure international travelers have the documents they need this summer.

The passport fairs are being held at several locations throughout North Texas through April 27 -- a full schedule is below.

April 20 - Rockwall Post Office, 609 S. Goliad Street, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 20 - Irving Main Post Office, 2701 W. Irving Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 27 - Dallas Main Post Office, 401 Tom Landry Highway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 27 - Frisco Post Office, 8700 Stonebrook Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 27 - Coppell Post Office, 450 S. Denton Tap Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

April 27 - Hutchins Post Office, 720 Lancaster Hutchins Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments are not required, so customers are encouraged to show up early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $35. Expedited processing and delivery can be purchased for extra fees.

To obtain a passport, applicants must bring the following:

Proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable); consular report of birth abroad; certificate of citizenship; or a previous U.S. passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a previous U.S. passport or passport card; certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached; certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached; valid driver's license (not temporary or learner's permit); Official U.S. military or military dependent identification card; government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county); current valid foreign passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2" x 2" in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.

To save time, customers may download a passport application at www.usps.com/passport to complete beforehand.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Already this month passport fairs have been held in Carrollton, Terrell and Rowlett.