TxDOT is launching a ‘Heads Up’ Texas campaign in April to recognize National Distracted Driving Month in efforts to curb distracted-driving crashes.

Over the past three years a report has consistently shown that nearly 1 in 5 crashes in Texas involved distracted driving.

Of those 100,687 crashes there were nearly 3,500 deaths or injuries.

In response to 19 percent of accidents caused by distracted driving in 2017, the TxDOT campaign is partnering with AT&T’s campaign, It Can Wait, to educate Texans on the statewide law and the dangers of distracted driving.

How Safe is Your SUV? Institute Release New Safety Ratings

New ratings released Wednesday for seven small SUVs reveal surprising results, with some models ranking poorly in crash tests. (Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018)

The AT&T campaign surveyed Texans and found the top five smartphone distractions while driving were texting, snapping/viewing photos, playing music, emailing, and social media.

The partnership campaign wants to educate and inform Texans that distracted driving is never ok and of its severe consequences.

“As a society, we’re more connected than ever to our devices and easily tempted to multitask, but drivers need to understand all of these various distractions can lead to a tragic outcome,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said.

AT&T’s campaign, It Can Wait, reported that the majority of Texans ages 15-54 admit to being distracted by their smartphone while driving.

Nearly all Texas surveyed consider smartphones a danger while driving, but nearly 90 percent said they do it.

“We’re proud to join TxDOT in sharing that message with Texans through revealing survey data and events that highlight the dangers and the new law,” said Ryan Luckey, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Brand Marketing for AT&T.

MLK's Daughter Speaks on Anniversary of Mountaintop Speech

Dr. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ alongside her brother, Martin Luther King III, on the 50th anniversary of their father's "Mountaintop" speech. (Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018)

To learn more about TxDOT’s “Heads up, Texas” campaign, visit txdot.gov/driver/share-road/distracted.html.



