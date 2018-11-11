Two Men Killed After Collision With Drunk Driver

Two men are dead after a drunk driver collided with their vehicle early Sunday morning.

At 3:25 a.m., officers were called to a wreck at the intersection of Regal Row and John W. Carpenter Freeway in Dallas.

Investigations revealed that vehicle one was traveling southbound on 9300 John W. Carpenter Frwy when vehicle two collided with vehicle one’s right passenger side, forcing it to spin. Vehicle one then struck a curb and rolled over.

Both the driver, 38-year-old Latin male, and passenger, a Latin male of an unknown age, of vehicle one were killed in the wreck.

The driver of vehicle two was under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for DWI.

Police have not released the identities of the deceased at this time.